Environmental groups protest Shell's West Coast seismic tests

Several people were marching on Sunday in different parts of the country, calling for the protection of marine life.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental rights groups are protesting against Shell's plans to conduct seismic tests along the Wild Coast.

On Friday, the Makhanda High Court in the Eastern Cape ruled in favour of the petroleum giant and dismissed a court bid brought by environmentalists to have the tests halted.

The urgent application was denied on the basis that the applicants failed to prove irreparable harm would be done to marine species.

Shell has argued around 325 seismic surveys have been conducted across the globe without any reports of death or harm to ocean life.

Founder of the environmental organisation The Green Net Joan Gallagher said they're opposed to the seismic blasts.

"The environmental permissions they think they have are very outdated have been amended and we are urgently asking everyone to pay attention to that aspect because this pillaging of our oceans is going to create immense damage to all who live in it and around it," Gallagher said.