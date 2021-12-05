Education Department joins Vooma Vaccination campaign

A number of schools will open on Sunday to form part of the Vooma Vaccination campaign to make jabs more accessible.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country focuses on ramping up vaccinations, the Basic Education Department has joined efforts to educate South Africans on vaccine efficacy.

A number of schools will open on Sunday to form part of the Vooma Vaccination campaign to make jabs more accessible.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: "The Department of Basic Education has the primary duty to educate on all sorts of matters. In this case, we will work very closely with the Department of Health.

"We have a programme called the Integrated School Health Programme which means even if it's health related matters, we have a duty to take it out to members of the public.

"The issue of hesitancy is a big one and we need to ensure we expose people to the data from the public health officials who will be available to provide additional information that people might need before making the final decision."