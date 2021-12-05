Cape Town metro cops a fine example of working together - Hill-Lewis

Newly elected Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis hosted a gathering in Green Point on Saturday honouring the 20th anniversary since the metropolitan police department was established.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town officials have praised their metro cops, but say they continue filling the gaps left by the South African police service.

Since its inception, the department has averaged around 4,000 arrests per year.

The department has also created several specialised units to work alongside Saps, including the K9, school safety, and crime hotspots teams.

Addressing crowds of metro officers, Hill-Lewis thanked them for working together to fight crime.

"We want there to be one place in our country that shows the very best of what South Africans are capable of when we work together and there is perhaps no finer example of that than the establishment and slow and steady building and improvements of the metropolitan police in the City of Cape Town," said Hill-Lewis.