Body of motorist who tried crossing flooded bridge retrieved in Tshwane

The man was swept away by stormwater and drowned after attempting to cross a low-lying bridge.

CAPE TOWN - As torrential rains and flooding continue to hit large parts of the county this weekend, Tshwane Emergency Services have retrieved a body of a motorist from a river in Roodeplaat.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said officials were called to the scene where they found the vehicle submerged in water but were forced to suspend rescue efforts due to the rising water level and poor visibility.

The man's body was retrieved on Sunday afternoon.

“The man was brought to the shore together with the vehicle that was swept away. We urge people not to cross flooded rivers or any low water bridges when it is flooding,” said Mabaso.