Seven killed in Eastern Cape horror crash

The RTMC said the driver of the taxi lost control of the vehicle, leaving three people dead while four others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have died in a road crash in the Eastern Cape.

It's understood a taxi overturned on the R61 between Queenstown and Takarstad on Saturday morning.

