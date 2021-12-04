Roads reopened along N3 toll route near Van Reenen’s Pass

It was blocked for most of Friday, allegedly by armed men who attacked several truck drivers.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 toll route near Van Reenen's Pass has been cleared with the concession assuring motorists that the road was now safe to be used.

The drivers were pulled from their vehicles with the attackers demanding personal documents.

Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the blockade.

KwaZulu-Natal government spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the incident amounted to economic sabotage.