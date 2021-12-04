President Cyril Ramaphosa eyes stronger trade agreements with West Africa tour

Following what President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as successful visits to Nigeria and the Ivory Coast, the government and business community will have an audience with its Ghanaian counterparts.

JOHANNESBURG - Following what President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as successful visits to Nigeria and the Ivory Coast, the South African government and business community will have an audience with its Ghanaian counterparts on Saturday.

Ramaphosa and the sizeable delegation accompanying him on the four-country West Africa tour landed in Accra on Friday night.

He will use the visit to enhance bilateral relations based on good governance and rules-based multilateralism.

The delegation will take part in the inaugural session of the Ghana-South Africa Bi-National Commission which will facilitate engagements between the two countries.

Pretoria enjoys strong ties with Ghana which is home to the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area – an agreement on which the continent has pinned its intra trade and investment hopes on.

South Africa has been the West African state’s number one foreign direct investor for years now while by 2019, Ghana had exported $1.7 billion worth of products to South Africa including gold, crude oil and cocoa paste.