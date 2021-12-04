NPA has ‘no intention’ of prosecuting murderers of Cradock Four: Foundation

The NPA missed the deadline to decide on whether to prosecute certain former apartheid police officers for the murders of the apartheid activists.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fort Calata Foundation says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has no intention of prosecuting the surviving suspected murderers of the Cradock Four.

The NPA and its boss Shamila Batohi missed the deadline to decide on whether to prosecute certain former apartheid police officers for the murders of apartheid activists Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli.

The men were kidnapped, tortured and killed on 27 June 1985.

The foundation has resorted to litigation in a bid to get the NPA to make the decision.