Mooikloof substation blaze plunges parts of Tshwane into darkness

First it was Ekurhuleni plunged into darkness for days because of cable thieves, now Tshwane residents are suffering through a lengthy power outage because of a fire.

25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - First it was Ekurhuleni plunged into darkness for days because of cable thieves, now Tshwane residents are suffering through a lengthy power outage because of a fire.

The City of Tshwane has begun clearing the Mooikloof Substation where the blaze broke out on Wednesday.

The substation is damaged and that means Moreleta Park, Pretorius Park, Mooikloof, Olympus, Woodlands and parts of Garsfontein are without electricity.

Tshwane spokesperson Hilgard Mathews said teams were preparing for repairs, adding that updates would be given in due course.

