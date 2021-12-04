Man who allegedly mutilated and killed Nomaphelo Sifuba to appear in court

Western Cape Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the 25-year-man is still behind bars.

WARNING: The following story describes violence of a graphic and sensitive nature which may disturb some readers.

CAPE TOWN - The man who allegedly mutilated the mother of his child before killing her is set to appear in court again on Monday for a bail hearing.

Last Sunday, family members of 32-year-old Nomaphelo Sifuba said they found her lifeless body, with her partner standing over her, at her home in Ashton, Western Cape.

She was lying in a pool of blood, with numerous stab wounds.

Her attacker had allegedly cut off her tongue, slashed her face and cheeks and slit her throat.

Western Cape Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the 25-year-man is still behind bars.