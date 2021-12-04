Minister Blade Nzimande sounds alarm against growing number of fake colleges

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has raised the alarm, as reports continue to stream in about academics who've been conned by these groups.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a spike in the number of fake colleges offering so-called honours and doctorate degrees, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has warned.

Nzimande raised the alarm as reports continued to stream in about academics who had been conned by these groups.

Ahead of the new academic year, the public is being urged to first check an institute's registration qualifications on the department’s website before applying or paying any fees.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said an investigation would be launched into these illegal operations.