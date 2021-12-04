Gender Equality Commission hopes all GBV cases are resolved as fast as Mtebeni's

The East London High Court earlier this week sentenced Alutha Pasile to 25 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - The Commission for Gender Equality has called on the criminal justice system to speed up all gender-based violence-related cases that have stalled in the system.

The commission said the speed and efficiency with which the courts conducted the Fort Hare University law student Nosicelo Mtebeni's murder case is a model that should be applied to all cases of gender-based violence and femicide.

Mtebeni was stabbed and had her body dismembered by her boyfriend in August this year after he accused her of cheating.

"We hope where there's a backlog in magistrates courts will be resolved as speedily as possible. We need to ensure that South Africans believe in the justice system and justice should not be heard but be seen to be done for everyone regardless of their social standing in society," said the commission's Javu Baloyi.