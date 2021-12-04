Eskom announces power cuts from Saturday evening to Monday morning

The power cuts are set to begin on Saturday evening from 9pm until 5am on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will spend the rest of the first weekend of December under interrupted power supply after Eskom announced stage 2 load shedding on Saturday.

The power cuts are set to begin on Saturday evening from 9pm until 5am on Monday morning.

The power utility said the power cuts were due to a failure of generation units at the Kusile, Medupi and Arnot power stations as well as the delay of the return of a unit at Tutuka power station.