Eskom announces power cuts from Saturday evening to Monday morning
The power cuts are set to begin on Saturday evening from 9pm until 5am on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will spend the rest of the first weekend of December under interrupted power supply after Eskom announced stage 2 load shedding on Saturday.
The power cuts are set to begin on Saturday evening from 9pm until 5am on Monday morning.
The power utility said the power cuts were due to a failure of generation units at the Kusile, Medupi and Arnot power stations as well as the delay of the return of a unit at Tutuka power station.
#POWERALERT1Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 4, 2021
Due to generation capacity constraints, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/ksc6RSDqIj