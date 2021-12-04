Go

Environmental groups ‘won’t back down’ after Shell ruling

The Makhanda High Court dismissed an urgent application to stop petroleum giant, Shell from conducting a seismic survey in the region.

FILE: A woman rides her bicycle past the Shell Pernis site in Rotterdam on 30 July 2020. Picture: Robin Utrecht/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Environmental groups say they won't back down in their fight to safeguard the Wild Coast.

The Makhanda High Court on Friday dismissed an urgent application to stop petroleum giant, Shell from conducting a seismic survey in the region.

The court bid was denied on the basis that the applicants failed to prove irreparable harm would be done to marine species.

The applicants said they were dismayed that the court dismissed the application without granting their request to be allowed to return to make further representations and present expert evidence.

