Elsies River CPF appeals for ceasefire amid spike in gang-related shootings

In the latest incident on Friday morning, three teenage boys were shot and wounded while walking to school.

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River Community Police Forum has called for a ceasefire between rival gangs in the area after it recorded a recent spike in gang-related shootings.

In the latest incident on Friday morning, three teenage boys were shot and wounded while walking to school.

A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in court next week.

The CPF's Imraahn Mukaddam said classes at the Inspire Youth Academy had also had to be suspended because of the ongoing gang violence and almost daily shooting incidents in The Range.