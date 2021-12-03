UPL fire left Blackburn community with health issues, SAHRC told

On Thursday, community leader Kwanele Msizazwe was in the witness seat at the SAHRC inquiry in Umhlanga probing the July incidents.

During the proceedings, Msizazwe was asked if food security was affected as a result of the UPL fire.

"The are crops that were changing colour. Even the plants that are nearby the river are dry and damaged," he said.

Msizazwe said community leaders had no choice but to move those who were planting in their gardens in a bid to protect them.

He said that samples were taken but there had been no response.

Environmental Health specialist, Rejan Naidoo, described the UPL fire as an environmental disaster.