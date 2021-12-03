'Years of hard work gone': Werner Kok devastated after Blitzbok jerseys stolen
Former Blitzbok and current Sharks player Werner Kok took to Twitter to share that all his Sevens jerseys had been stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.
Former Blitzbok and current Sharks player Werner Kok took to Twitter on Friday morning to share that all his Sevens jerseys had been stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.
The two-time World Rugby Sevens Series champion tweeted: “Everything is gone all my achievements and special jerseys from Commonwealth to Olympics and every tournament in-between my heart is heavy because no amount of money will ever be able to replace this. A legacy I wanted to show my children, just taken.”
Throughout his career, he won the 2014 Commonwealth Games Gold in Glasgow as well as being named World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year for 2015.
The Blitzboks are in Dubai for the second tournament of the season.
They beat Japan 48-0 in their opening encounter and are set to meet England (kick-off at 1:04pm) and Great Britain (kick-off at 6:33pm) on Friday.