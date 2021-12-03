'Years of hard work gone': Werner Kok devastated after Blitzbok jerseys stolen

Former Blitzbok and current Sharks player Werner Kok took to Twitter to share that all his Sevens jerseys had been stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town.

The two-time World Rugby Sevens Series champion tweeted: “Everything is gone all my achievements and special jerseys from Commonwealth to Olympics and every tournament in-between my heart is heavy because no amount of money will ever be able to replace this. A legacy I wanted to show my children, just taken.”