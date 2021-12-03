SA COVID cases spike again as 11,535 new cases recorded

Gauteng accounts for 72% of the new coronavirus infections, the Western Cape 6% and KwaZulu-Natal 5%.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has again registered a massive spike in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) data shows that 11,535 new infections were diagnosed over the last reporting period. Forty-four deaths were also recorded over the same period.

The latest figures represent a 22.4% test positivity rate, a 6% jump from the previous day.

Addressing a WHO Africa briefing yesterday, NICD clinical microbiologist, Professor Anne von Gottberg, said that the prevalence of COVID-19was set to increase.

"We believe that the number sof cases will increase exponentially in all provinces throughout the country," she said.

Due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, there's now a three-fold risk for reinfection.

Experts are now rushing to determine the extent of this variant's immune escape for natural as well as vaccine-induced immunity.