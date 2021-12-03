Ramaphosa honoured with Abidjan citizenship during state visit to Ivory Coast South Africa’s first citizen was on Thursday granted the key to the city and allotted the chieftaincy of the city’s most revered tribe during a spirited ceremony. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ivory Coast

Abidjan ABIDJAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially a citizen of the Ivory Coast’s district of Abidjan. South Africa’s first citizen was on Thursday granted the key to the city and allotted the chieftaincy of the city’s most revered tribe during a spirited ceremony. The key to the city is an honour bestowed upon esteemed residents and visitors. His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa is handed the Key and Citizen of Honour Scroll of the Autonomous District of Abidjan at a handover ceremony held at the City Hall #SAinIvoryCoast #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/lwgZjnEjK7 Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 2, 2021 His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa presented with & robed in Ivorian traditional garb by Traditional Leadership during his State Visit - the traditional leaders have given President the name Dwasaho, which means The Great Warrior #SAinIvoryCoast #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/a9lTwpashJ Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) December 2, 2021

Although it was President Ramaphosa’s first visit to Abidjan, his presence was so loaded with possibilities that the city’s citizens agreed to bestow a new name and titles unto him.

Although the practice may appear arbitrary to some, its symbolism cannot be denied.

It took a grand ceremony, with a brass band, people from all walks of life and the traditional leaders of the country’s tribes to deliver the honour that the first South African state visit to the Ivory Coast truly marks.

Ramaphosa said that this was significant in the building of relations between the two countries.

"This ceremony giving me this robe is wonderful. I never thought in my life that I would wear a crown but I never thought that I would also wear a necklace with an elephant. An elephant is a totem of my family, so thank you for giving me a totem of my family. Now this in many ways also proves our common ancestry. I feel very connected to the people of Cote d'Ivoire because we know that we as Africans who are in the south originated in this part of Africa. We are one of you," Ramaphosa said.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa went as far as to say that this was among the greatest honours he had ever received.