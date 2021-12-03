Protesting truck drivers block N3 near Van Reenen

The police's Thembeka Mbele said that officers were prioritising the clearance of the road but for now, the keys to these trucks appeared to be missing.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police officers are trying to clear the N3 toll road which has been blocked by trucks, barricading all lanes at Van Reenen.

It is still not clear why drivers are protesting and police have not yet made any arrests.

The N3 toll route is an extremely busy and important road that connects Durban to Gauteng and this disruption will impact on the transportation of goods.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said that officers were prioritising the clearance of the road but for now, the keys to these trucks appeared to be missing.