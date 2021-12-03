Prasa move to fire CEO Matthew doesn't bring stability - Untu

Untu general secretary, Steve Harris, said that they were taken aback by the decision to terminate Zolani Matthews' contract of employment, adding that politicians should stop interfering in running state-owned enterprises.

CAPE TOWN - Transport union Untu said that the decision by Prasa to fire CEO Zolani Matthews did not bring any stability to the entity.

Prasa terminated his employment contract with immediate effect over his failure to disclose that he holds dual citizenship with the UK.

He was suspended last month after it emerged that he had been denied clearance by the State Security Agency, which was a requirement of his employment contract.

Untu general secretary, Steve Harris, said that they were taken aback by the decision to terminate Matthews' contract of employment, adding that politicians should stop interfering in running state-owned enterprises.

"They appointed this man a year ago and all of a sudden you found a sinister reason to get rid of him," Harris said.

He pointed that out that in the past seven years, there'd been 10 acting CEO's and that Matthews was the first appointed person.

Harris said that even when he was appointed, his age was called into question but was told that everything was done properly.

"We believe he's brought about some stability - the Mabopane line is revamped, the central line in Cape Town... This decision surely doesn't bring stability to the organistaion. The people that are going to suffer are once again are the poorest of the poor, who depend on rail," Harris said.

Matthews was appointed in February this year and aimed to rebuild and repair the organisation following years of mismanagement.