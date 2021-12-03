Political party forges ahead with motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa

The African Transformation Movement will forge ahead with its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa after scoring a victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is determined to forge ahead with its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa after scoring a victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal on Thursday.

The party – which has just two seats in Parliament – first tabled its motion against Ramaphosa in February 2020, and asked that voting be done by secret ballot.

This request was refused by then-National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, a decision upheld by the Western Cape High Court.

But on Thursday, the ATM’s appeal against this decision was upheld by the appeal court.

Parliament said that National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would wait for the ATM to indicate whether it wanted to proceed with the motion before considering the issue of voting.

But the party had already made it clear that it wanted to press ahead.

The ATM said Ramaphosa had done nothing to change its mind since it first tabled the motion nearly three years ago.

It said he had instead “deepened the crisis” the country was in.

The party, which has just two MPs, is blaming Ramaphosa for record unemployment, load shedding, the high petrol price, COVID equipment corruption and the collapse of state-owned companies, among other things.

It will now be up to Mapisa-Nqakula to decide whether voting in the no-confidence debate be done by secret ballot or not.

Parliament said that once Mapisa-Nqakula heard from the ATM, she would make a decision after consulting “all relevant stakeholders”.