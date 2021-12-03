Police Minister Bheki Cele in the hot seat at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

The July unrest inquiry learnt this week that Bheki Cele received no intelligence reports from the Police Commissioner Kehla Sitole.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele will testify at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing in Umhlanga on Friday, which is investigating the July unrest.

This week, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole took the stand.

Sitole appeared to be uninformed about the July unrest and had not been to the affected areas like Phoenix.

The inquiry learned this week that Cele received no intelligence reports from Sitole. This led to government relying only on social media posts on the unrest.



Sitole claimed that there was an early report but he said that there was no need to send it to the minister at the time.

The minister is the last witness at the hearings.

More than 300 people were killed in the violence.

WATCH: SAHRC inquest into July riots - Day 14