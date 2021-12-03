Police make several arrests in connection to Van Reenen’s Pass blockade

It's alleged armed men ambushed a number of Truck drivers in the area on Friday morning and pulled them out of their vehicles demanding to see their personal documents.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have made several arrests in connection with the blockade of Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 toll route.

The ensuing blockade caused a massive traffic backlog.

N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra said: “Recovery operations are under way to clear the road as quickly and as safely as possible. Due to the heavy traffic, this operation will likely last long hours.”