Go

Police make several arrests in connection to Van Reenen’s Pass blockade

It's alleged armed men ambushed a number of Truck drivers in the area on Friday morning and pulled them out of their vehicles demanding to see their personal documents.

Trucks are seen parked on the N3 at Van Reenen's between Durban and Johannesburg during a protest on 3 December 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Trucks are seen parked on the N3 at Van Reenen's between Durban and Johannesburg during a protest on 3 December 2021. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have made several arrests in connection with the blockade of Van Reenen's Pass on the N3 toll route.

It's alleged armed men ambushed a number of truck drivers in the area on Friday morning and pulled them out of their vehicles demanding to see their personal documents.

The ensuing blockade caused a massive traffic backlog.

N3 Toll Concession operations manager Thania Dhoogra said: “Recovery operations are under way to clear the road as quickly and as safely as possible. Due to the heavy traffic, this operation will likely last long hours.”

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA