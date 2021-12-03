Plett Rage organisers shattered by decision to cancel event

The Plett Rage organisers said that they had to cancel due to the alarming number of positive COVID-19 cases being reported by customers.

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of the Rage festival in Plettenburg Bay said that they were shattered by the decision to cancel the event which was scheduled to start on Friday.

This follows the scrapping of the Ballito leg on Wednesday due to 36 staff members and guests testing positive for COVID-19.

The organisers said that the positive cases that were shown by their mandatory tests had shaken them to the core.

In a statement, the organisers said that almost all schools that were set to attend the Rage had positive cases.

They insisted that they implemented the most stringent COVID-19 preventative measures but there was no way to prevent the devastation that the surge in COVID-19 could cause.

It's unclear whether there will be any refunds but organisers said that ticket holders would receive further information in the coming days via email.