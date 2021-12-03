Phaahla confirms COVID spike in Gauteng with cases climbing in Cape Town

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has also noted an increase in admissions in children, especially under the age of four.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country enters its fourth wave of COVID-19 with a new variant, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there was now a new spike in Gauteng, with the numbers also climbing in Cape Town.

It's only the Northern Cape and the Free State which are showing low COVID-19 infection and positivity rates.

Gauteng accounts for most of the new cases driven by the Omicron variant.

With the year-end holidays approaching, Phaahla said that we must be extra cautious.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has also noted an increase in admissions in children, especially under the age of four.

While data is still being collected, so far it appears that 23% of those admitted to a private or public hospital are not vaccinated while 2% account for those inoculated.

The NICD's Michelle Groome said that it was important that hospitals start preparing pediatric beds and staff now already ahead of the full impact of the fourth wave.

