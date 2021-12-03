Outa says NPA's Hermione Cronje's resignation is 'no surprise'

Outa says they asked for a meeting and wanted answers about why it was taking so long to prosecute those responsible for stealing but never heard back.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that the resignation of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje comes as no surpise as they had been worried about the slow pace in taking action against state capture criminals.

Outa said that Cronje had little to show for her time at the NPA.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said that they wrote to Cronje recently to ask for a meeting and wanted answers about why it was taking so long for her team to prosecute those responsible for stealing. But he said they never heard back.

"We not really surprised and something has to happen. Maybe it's time to step aside and put into that position somebody with strong leadership conviction to really go out there and make a difference in the space of prosecution," Duvenage said.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi has formally recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa accept Cronje's resignation, effective from 1 March next year.

A briefing on her departure is scheduled for Monday.