Numsa vindicated by Prasa's decision to fire Matthews as CEO

Numsa's spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that Matthews was not the right person for this job because he refused to work with labour to find a permanent solution to the crisis facing workers at Autopax.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa said that it felt vindicated by the dismissal of Prasa group CEO Zolani Matthews, claiming that he treated employees with disdain.

Mathews, who was appointed in February, was placed on suspension last month before his removal was announced on Thursday.

Prasa said that he'd been sacked over his failure to disclose that he held British citizenship.

"He had no plans to turn Autopax around, and he refused to assist in devising a mechanism to ensure that workers at Autopax were paid their outstanding salaries. It is interesting to note that since the suspension of Mr Matthews last month, workers were paid their outstanding October salaries last week and the November salaries as well as bonuses will be paid by next week," Hlubi-Majola said.

Prasa is already looking for Matthews' replacement.