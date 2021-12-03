Moja Love TV suspends Jub Jub over rape allegations
JOHANNESBURG - Moja Love TV has suspended presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye after several women, including his ex-girlfriend, actress Amanda du Pont, accused him of rape and sexual assault.
Du Pont posted a video on her Instagram where she accuses Maarohanye of raping her several times during their two-year relationship and trying to kill her.
The allegations come after Maahoranye featured on a podcast that aired earlier this week, where he made lewd remarks about his relationship with Du Pont and singer Kelly Khumalo.
In a statement, Moja Love TV said it did not condone any gender-based violence and had thus taken the decision to suspend Uyajola 9/9 presenter Maarohanye.
As a channel, though we dont condone any Gender Based Violence in any way and under any circumstances.MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) December 2, 2021
As Moja Love, we have decided to suspend Jub Jub.
Since Du Pont's Instagram post, other women, including Arts and Culture spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo, have come out in support of the actress and made similar claims against Maarohanye.
The presenter is yet to respond to the allegations against him.