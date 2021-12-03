Moja Love TV suspends Jub Jub over rape allegations

The allegations come after Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye featured on a podcast that aired earlier this week, where he made lewd remarks about his relationships with his ex-girlfriend Amanda du Pont and singer Kelly Khumalo.

JOHANNESBURG - Moja Love TV has suspended presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye after several women, including his ex-girlfriend, actress Amanda du Pont, accused him of rape and sexual assault.



Du Pont posted a video on her Instagram where she accuses Maarohanye of raping her several times during their two-year relationship and trying to kill her.

The allegations come after Maahoranye featured on a podcast that aired earlier this week, where he made lewd remarks about his relationship with Du Pont and singer Kelly Khumalo.

In a statement, Moja Love TV said it did not condone any gender-based violence and had thus taken the decision to suspend Uyajola 9/9 presenter Maarohanye.