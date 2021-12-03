KZN police remove some trucks blocking N3 near Van Reenen's Pass
Authorities are still investigating why the demonstration happened and motorists have been advised to delay travel on the route.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police said that they had now started to move some of the trucks that had blocked the N3 near Van Reenen's Pass, causing major traffic delays on the busy highway.
According to the N3 Toll Concession, the extensive backlog of traffic began in the early hours of Friday morning.
As a result, the Tugela Toll Plaza was closed in both directions.
11h12 03/12 #N3TrafficUpdate: #N3Obstruction N3-6X Km 60 near #VanReenen. The road is currently CLOSED. #TugelaPlaza is CLOSED to #N3JoburgBound traffic. Law enforcement is on scene monitoring the situation. Motorists are advised to delay travel to the area.N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 3, 2021
The police's Jay Naicker said that they'd managed to track down some drivers of the trucks that had been left abandoned.
"Well, from our police officers on the scene they have been negotiating, they managed to track down some truck drivers' keys of the vehicles, and they are starting to move some trucks off the road. Those still remain blocked and members of the road traffic inspectorate are dealing with that matter and directing people to alternative routes," Naicker said.