KZN police remove some trucks blocking N3 near Van Reenen's Pass

Authorities are still investigating why the demonstration happened and motorists have been advised to delay travel on the route.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police said that they had now started to move some of the trucks that had blocked the N3 near Van Reenen's Pass, causing major traffic delays on the busy highway.

According to the N3 Toll Concession, the extensive backlog of traffic began in the early hours of Friday morning.

As a result, the Tugela Toll Plaza was closed in both directions.