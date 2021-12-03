Joburg's COVID infection rate fast approaching that of Tshwane's - Makhura

The Gauteng Croronavirus Command Council said that the province was expected to reach its fourth wave peak over the next two weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that Johannesburg's infection rate in the fourth wave of COVID-19 was fast approaching that of Tshwane.

Gauteng is leading in infections in the wake of the Omicron variant, with over 6,000 cases recorded on Wednesday.

Tshwane has been leading new infections and hospital admissions, with concerns about whether the Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Tshwane district hospitals can cope.

Makhura said that the outbreak in cases in Tshwane started in the universities.

"That is TUT, Sefako Makgatho, which is our medical school, and the universities in the centre of Tshwane, the University of Pretoria and Unisa," Makhura said.

He said that Johannesburg was fast approaching Tshwane's infection numbers.

"But we know we have more capacity in Johannesburg, it wouldn't be a big concern there," the premier said.

