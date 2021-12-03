JMPD officers escape unharmed during cash-in-transit heist in Diepsloot

The criminals bombed the G4S vehicle which was en route to deliver money at several ATMs earlier on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers have escaped unharmed after being shot at by cash-in-transit heist robbers in Diepsloot.

The criminals bombed the G4S vehicle that was en route to deliver money at several ATMs earlier on Friday.

The driver of the police van and his crew have been receiving treatment for shock in hospital.

The attackers made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The details of the incident are still being investigated as the SAPS are still processing the scene. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution when travelling in that area.