Health officials plead with WC residents to get jabbed

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape health officials are again pleading with those who haven't been vaccinated to do so.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete on Friday said there were about 2.5 million unvaccinated people in the province.

"There is about 219,000 people over the age of 60 that have not received the vaccine yet. We want to find them and offer them the vaccine as a matter of urgency. There is 270,000 people between the ages of 50-59 that we want to find. And there is obviously bigger numbers in the lower age groups."

There's been a resurgence of infections in the Cape as the fourth wave rams into the country.

Over four million vaccine doses have been administered since the start of the inoculation programme.

Cloete said they would be focusing on geographic areas with low vaccine uptake and would maximise reach through increased outreach services and pop-up sites.

"The focus is on multi-ettler mobilisation. To reach everyone who is yet to be vaccinated in a very targeted, intentional manner as fast as possible in anticipation to this fourth wave."