Freight association calls on govt to address congestion at Lebombo Border

JOHANNESBURG -The South African Association of Freight Forwarders and the Minerals Council South Africa are calling on the government to take urgent steps to address congestion at the Lebombo Border Post on the Maputo Corridor.

There are extremely long delays in border-crossing times, with waits of more than three days in recent weeks, exacerbating a crisis that has been ongoing since the beginning of August this year.

"Delays profoundly compromise the ability of the route to function efficiently and competitively. So, the worst case scenario is that trucking companies and mining companies will go out of business because they cannot get their export commodities out on time," said Maputo Corridor representative Barbara Mommen.

Mommen warns that the closure of some operators on the corridor will have a ripple effect on the regional economy - already battered by the effects of the COVID pandemic through job losses.