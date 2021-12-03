Calata Foundation turns to litigation so NPA can act on ‘Cradock Four’ murders

Apartheid activists Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli were killed by the apartheid government on 27 June 1985.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fort Calata Foundation on Friday said it was turning back to litigation after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) missed its deadline to provide the families of the ‘Cradock Four’ with a decision on prosecutions regarding their murders.

The men's families want the surviving people that they suspect to be behind the murders to be prosecuted.

NPA head Shamila Batohi was expected to make a decision on this on Thursday, but the foundation said it had not heard from her office.

Foundation spokesperson Lukhanyo Calata said: “We are going to back to litigation because that’s the only language they understand. We are going to ask the courts to compel the NPA to do their jobs and for the NDPP Shamila Batohi to give us a prosecutorial decision when the court says they need to give us their decision. We can’t just take their word because their word means nothing to us.”