Ex-NW Premier Mokgoro warns new cohort against making empty promises

JOHANNESBURG - Former North West Premier Job Mokgoro has warned newly installed councillors against making empty promises to the people they serve.

During his address at his farewell dinner on Friday, Mokgoro quoted former President Thabo Mbeki, saying the failure of municipalities run by the ANC since the 1990s was a reflection of the failures of the party.

“The party should be honest and not lie about where it stood. We must not promise people we will do something better when we do not mean it. Local government is in a serious crisis, impacting millions of people."

In the November municipal polls, the ANC lost support in the North West, securing 55% of the vote, down from 59% in 2016.