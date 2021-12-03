Ex-AFU head defends Hermione Cronje: She had a complex job

Willie Hofmeyr was reacting to news that the Investigating Directorate head has resigned after less than three years in the position.

JOHANNESBURG - A former head of the Assets Forfeiture Unit on Friday said Hermione Cronje had a complex job that could not be rushed.

When Cronje was first appointed to the Investigating Directorate, the organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) was among several groups that called on her to take swift action against those implicated in state capture.

Fast forward to just more than two years and Outa said her resignation was no surprise, saying she was slow in taking action against state capture-linked suspects.

But Hofmeyr doesn't believe this is fair: “The reality of this case is that she was taking on complicated cases and they often involve a number of people and you’ve got to investigate a number of people who were acting together and ultimately, you get evidence on those people.”

He also doesn't think Cronje's exit will cause major delays in investigations into state capture.

“We already have well-established teams working on these cases.”

The National Prosecuting Authority said it would give more information on Cronje's departure during a media briefing scheduled for Monday.