EC NPA welcomes hefty sentence handed to Nosicelo Mtebeni's killer

Alutha Pasile has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo has welcomed the prison term handed down to Alutha Pasile.

He was handed an additional 10 years for attempting to defeat the course of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) lauded the investigating officer in the case, who it said meticulously collected evidence, resulting in the accused having no other option but to admit guilt.

The NPA said that senior State Advocate Nickie Turner presented a compelling argument during aggravation of sentence, which led the court to deviate from the minimum discretionary sentence of 15 years for murder to a more hefty sentence of 25 years.

Pasile earlier this week pleaded guilty to killing Mtebeni in August.

In his guilty plea, Pasile admitted that he attacked Mtebeni after he discovered messages on her phone, which read "I love you" and "I miss you".

He confronted her and accused her of cheating and then stabbed her to death.

Evidence, however, revealed that these messages were in fact sent to Mtebeni by Pasile in 2019.