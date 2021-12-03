Commission for Gender Equality wants justice system to speed up GBV cases

This follows the 25-year prison sentence handed down to an East London man convicted of the August murder of his girlfriend, Fort Hare University student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

CAPE TOWN - The Commission for Gender Equality wants criminal justice system to speed up all gender-based violence cases that have stalled.

Alutha Pasile was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to murder and defeating the ends of justice earlier this week.

The commission said the speed with which prosecutors and courts conducted the Mtebeni murder case was a model that should be applied to all gender-based violence cases.

It said South Africa was experiencing unprecedented levels of violence against women and girls and this called for aggressive and a speedy resolution of police investigations and court cases.

Government has committed to the global sustainable development goals that ambitiously aims to end gender-based violence by 2030.

But the commission said South Africa would likely miss this target.