Charlotte Maxeke Hospital is in crisis, needs intervention - Dr Mahomed

Professor Adam Mohammed penned an open letter to the president detailing the need for a task team to intervene in what he called the crises at facility.

JOHANNESBURG - As the COVID fourth wave gathers steam, a top leader at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has made a desperate plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently set up a task team to intervene in what he called the crises at facility.

Head of Internal Medicine Professor Adam Mahomed penned an open letter on Friday to the president detailing the need for a task team that comprises ministers of health, finance and public enterprises as well as the Gauteng premier and MECs of health and infrastructure.

In it, he said the hospital had been dealt several blows ranging from the theft of critical equipment and copper pipes, April’s devastating fire and now the flooding of the entire internal medicine department.

Mahomed said the flooding forced the closure of seven wards that housed 200 beds and two intensive care units with 30 more.

The hospital has had no casualty wards or trauma facilities since April.

He said the ongoing closure and lack of attention to maintenance and repairs constituted a national crisis and was an infringement of the constitutionally enshrined right to health care.