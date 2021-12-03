Bureaucratic red tape delayed actioning of SA, Ivory Coast MOUs - Mtshotshisa

The government signed 10 of these agreements on Thursday, ranging from cooperation on employment, aviation, agriculture and telecomms among others in a historic pact between South Africa and the Ivory Coast.

ABIDJAN - South African ambassador to the Ivory Coast Zolani Mtshotshisa said that the memoranda of understanding signed by the two countries on Thursday had been gathering dust for about to five years until they were actioned just two years ago.

The government signed 10 of these agreements on Thursday, ranging from cooperation on employment, aviation, agriculture and telecomms among others in a historic pact between South Africa and the Ivory Coast.

The developments are part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visits to West Africa this week, which included a stop in Nigeria.

Ambassador Mtshotshisa said that it took so long for the two countries to realise their goal because of bureaucratic inefficiency that was influenced by the dysfunction in the Ivory Coast for a myriad of reasons.

"The political will was there, certainly on their side, but if you look at the history of this country, there were all sorts of things that destabilised everything. What I'm trying to say is that there has also been the disruption of the normal conduct of things in this country, the civil war was bad here," Ambassador Mtshotshisa said.