ATM: We remain committed to removing Ramaphosa through no confidence vote

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Friday it hadn’t given up on its mission to have Cyril Ramaphosa removed through a motion of no confidence.

The party said Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula would again have to reconsider its call for a secret ballot vote when the matter reaches the National Assembly.

This follows Thursday’s Supreme Court of Appeal judgment that directed the ATM’s request be referred back for fresh consideration.

ATM MP Vuyo Zungula said the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment was a victory for the party, even though the court did not explicitly direct the Speaker to hold a secret ballot.

He said they would be submitting another motion of no confidence: “We are going to resuscitate that matter because we had to withdraw it in terms of Parliament processes because it was going to court, but now that we’ve actually won in court, we are definitely sending a letter today.”

Zungula said the party still had a strong case to have Ramaphosa removed, noting the recent jobs bloodbath and the failure of key SOEs.

Mapisa-Nqakula has noted the judgment, saying it reaffirmed the Constitutional Court ruling in the UDM matter that the discretion to decide on the method of voting lied solely with the Speaker.