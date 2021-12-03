ANC inducts new councillors based on lessons learnt from declining support

The ANC is processing the tough lessons it has learnt from a continued electoral decline that's expected to inform how it trains its new crop of councillors.

The party's OR Tambo School of Governance is taking a new cohort of local government officials through induction training this weekend.

They will be informed of the party's expectations regarding the running of the country's municipalities, many of which have seen significant decline in the quality of services provinces under the ANC's watch.

Head of the school, David Masondo, on Friday said past interventions aimed at changing the face of the party’s representatives had yielded some positive results.

He cited the councillor selection criteria as one of the wins, which included community meetings and the qualifications requirement.

However, the ANC still struggles when it comes to proportional representation and getting its voters to go out and support it at the ballot.

Masondo said regaining the country’s confidence remained a major issue, which he believed political education could unlock.

Some of the topics expected to be covered include development challenges facing South Africa, goals of the ANC’s manifesto and the role and expectations the party had for its representatives.