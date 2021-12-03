Mpumalanga ANC blasts Nkomazi Mayor Johan Mkhatshwa for refusing to step down

Johan Mkhatshwa has been temporarily suspended to face disciplinary action, along with Speaker of the local council, Siphiwe Mashele.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has blasted Nkomazi Mayor Johan Mkhatshwa for refusing to step down,

He's defying the party, which had asked him not to stand for that position.

He's been temporarily suspended to face disciplinary action, along with Speaker of the local council, Siphiwe Mashele.

The pair were nominated and stood for the positions in spite of the ANC having informed them that they were not the preferred candidates.

Mkhatshwa is the former mayor of Nkomazi, a region often at odds with the ANC in the province.

"He said that his people said no, he cannot step down, he was voted in by the people. And we were clear that the ANC has contested the elections. He is in that council because of the ticket of ANC, because he is not an independent.And all the deployees of the ANC shall abide by the principal policies of the ANC," said the party's interim provincial Secretary, Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.