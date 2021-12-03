Amstel Lager withdraws sponsorship for MacG’s podcast over transphobic remarks

The 'Podcast and Chill' series is also at the centre of a public furore, following rape allegations against their latest guest rapper and TV presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye.

JOHANNESBURG - A popular podcast series hosted by Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho has lost another sponsor.

Amstel Lager has withdrawn its support for the Podcast and Chill series following transphobic comments by the hosts.

Amstel Lager is the latest sponsor to back out of their deal with the Podcast and Chill show that has often been accused of taking controversy too far.

Hosts ‘MacG’ and Sol Phenduka made transphobic jokes involving a local actor prompting Amstel’s withdrawal of their sponsorship with the brand distancing itself from any transphobic and homophobic views.

Earlier in the year, Old Mutual and Studio 88 withdrew for similar reasons.

Meanwhile, the show’s latest guest Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has been suspended by Moja Love TV following his appearance on the podcast where he made comments about his relationship with actress Amanda du Pont.

Du Pont promptly reacted taking to social media to level accusations of rape and sexual assault against Maarohanye.

Several other women have since come out with similar allegations against the rapper. He is yet to comment.