After nearly a week without electricity, Bedfordview power restored

Residents had to contend with power outages as a result of attempted cable theft which is on the increase in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - There's some good news for Bedfordview residents heading into the weekend.

After nearly a week without power, Eskom has now restored electricity in the Ekurhuleni suburb.

The power utility had initially estimated that supply would only be restored on Saturday.

Eskom’s Amanda Qhithi: "Power was restored on Thursday, 2 December at 22.00pm to the Bedfordview sub-station and the Eskom customers in Bedfordview. Eskom will continue to investigate and implement alternative measures that will assist us to prevent theft and vandalism of our infrastructure."