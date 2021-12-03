Go

4 workers die at two Sibanye Stillwater mines

It's understood the first incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning at the Khuseleka Shaft due to a fall of ground incident.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Four mineworkers have died at two Sibanye Still Water operations.

It's understood that three miners passed away in the early hours of Friday morning at the Khuseleka shaft in Rustenburg due to a fall of ground incident.

Another miner died at the Beatrix operation in Welkom following a trackless mobile machinery incident.

This comes after another miner died in a blasting incident in Welkom earlier this week.

The company's CEO Neal Froneman said despite extraordinary efforts this year, the number of fatalities was concerning for management and the board.

Froneman said they were committed to supporting families of the deceased mineworkers.

