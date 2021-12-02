WATCH LIVE: Makhura gives update on Gauteng response to COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is giving an update on the province's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier is expected to speak to communities in Midrand while launching the school communities vaccination programme at the Maphutha Secondary School.

Makhura is also expected to hold a briefing before noon.

Tshwane reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last reporting cycle, with around 1,300 tests coming back positive while nearly 1,200 infections were detected in Johannesburg.

Just under a million people have been fully vaccinated in the capital while more than 1.5 million people have been fully inoculated in Joburg.

