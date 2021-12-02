Southern Cape man sentenced to life for murdering stepdaughter

Motseki Talasi was arrested months after the disappearance of 17-year-old Sandisiwe Mona in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - A Southern Cape man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his stepdaughter.

Motseki Talasi was arrested months after the disappearance of 17-year-old Sandisiwe Mona in 2019.

In April 2019, Mona's mother had left her with her husband at their Plettenberg Bay home to attend a funeral. It was the last time she saw the 17-year-old alive.

Later that day, Talasi called his wife to tell her that her daughter was not home.

Four months later, a resident found a human skull while out running and alerted police.

Talasi then claimed that he had visions and saw his stepdaughter's body and clothes in the bushes and was able to give detectives detailed explanations about the girl's jacket that had been torn under the right arm.

During the trial, the State argued the accused was speaking from personal knowledge which he camouflaged by claiming to be a prophet.