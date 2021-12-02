SA sees spike in COVID cases as 8,561 new infections, 28 deaths recorded

The latest stats show that 8,561 tests have come back positive. It's almost a 100% increase compared with the 4,373 cases confirmed the previous day.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 infection figure has almost doubled in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

Sadly, another 28 fatalities were also recorded, taking the country's national death toll to 89,871.

Only 25.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa and many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.

While very little is known about the new Omicron variant - which has been detected in many countries - government is calling on everyone over 12 to get inoculated while scientists work to establish the severity of this new variant.