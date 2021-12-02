SA sees spike in COVID cases as 8,561 new infections, 28 deaths recorded
The latest stats show that 8,561 tests have come back positive. It's almost a 100% increase compared with the 4,373 cases confirmed the previous day.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 infection figure has almost doubled in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.
Sadly, another 28 fatalities were also recorded, taking the country's national death toll to 89,871.
Only 25.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in South Africa and many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.
While very little is known about the new Omicron variant - which has been detected in many countries - government is calling on everyone over 12 to get inoculated while scientists work to establish the severity of this new variant.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 976 613 with 8 561 new cases reported. Today 28 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 871 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 850 142 with a recovery rate of 95,8% pic.twitter.com/47ywjkxzsDDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) December 1, 2021